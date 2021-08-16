'Hope is gone' says Afghan man living in Cork who lost family members in conflict

An Afghan man living in Cork said he has lost family members in a bomb attack during the recent conflicts in the country.

Bilal, who works in Cork City, said that he lost an aunt, cousin and school friends, in a recent attack in his local city.

He said that the situation in the country at the moment is a “very bad” one saying that his family members died in a bomb attack.

He added that his brother is currently in hospital and a cousin lost his leg.

Around 18 people died in that attack, Bilal told Red FM.

Afghanistan has been plunged into violence in recent months, culminating in the Taliban seizing control of the capital on Sunday from the Western-led government.

Following months of fighting, the Taliban swept through Kabul at the weekend, causing President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace in Kabul. Picture: AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

Bilal said that he has settled in Cork and was glad that he was here as it was safer, although he was struggling with his family’s situation.

He said that he had been hopeful for the future of the country but now his “hope is gone”.

“My family right now is struggling,” he added, saying that he was hoping to speak to a TD or political figure in the hope of trying to get his family to Ireland or to see if there is a scheme to get them here.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said earlier today that Ireland has agreed to waive visas for 45 citizens trying to escape the country, some of whom were already after crossing the border into Pakistan.

Simon Coveney added that a decision has been made to take in an additional 100 to 150 refugees.

“We will be prioritising human rights workers, media workers and women and girls, the vulnerable," he said.

The Minister said he suspected that Ireland would have to do more as “those numbers are very small.” Bilal said that he can’t contact his family over the internet as it has been shut down so he has to spend money to get credit to call them.

“Everyone is inside. No one is allowed to go out.”