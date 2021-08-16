Rachel Allen shows support for son Joshua and his new MMA career

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 11:03

Rachel Allen has heaped praise on her son Joshua who has embarked on a new career in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

She shared a story from her other son Lucca, showing Joshua with the medal around his neck, saying she wasn't able to watch the fight, but showed support for her son, captioning the post "Go Josh @joshuaall_en !! You’ve worked so hard for this."

His brother Lucca, a well-known race car driver on the Formula 3 circuit, also threw support behind Joshua, saying "So proud of my brother today. Gold in his first MMA competition."

In February of 2020, Joshua received a 30-month sentence for possession of more than €22,000 worth of cannabis for sale and supply, with 15 months suspended.

Back in April, Rachel spoke about the "tough time" she and her family went through and for her children growing up in the spotlight.

“Yeah, it’s been really tough. You know, when I was growing up, no one knew of me," she said.

“And I didn’t do anything like that to break the law, but I was able to grow up privately. And so you know what.. it is hard.

“And it has been really tough actually."

