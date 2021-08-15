Tour guides angered by Cork Airport closure

Munster-based operators and guides say their businesses will suffer as a result of the project.
Tour guides angered by Cork Airport closure

Inside Cork Airport, which will be shut from September 13 to November 22. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 15 Aug, 2021 - 19:30
Neil Michael

Tour guides and operators have hit out at Cork Airport bosses over their decision to close the airport for three months this autumn.

The airport will be shut from September 13 to November 22 as part of a €40m building project.

The runway will be rebuilt to extend its life, and a new baggage screening system and electrical substation will also be installed.

Airport chiefs say the work is essential and it makes sense to do it this year, when passenger numbers are low, rather than next year when they are expected to be much higher with the easing of public health restrictions.

However, Munster-based tour operators and guides say they were not consulted, and their businesses will suffer as a result.

Frances Bonnor, of Kinsale-based Bonnor Travel, said: “It’s going to be absolutely devastating.”

I don't know why they didn't do this a bit earlier before international travel opened up.

“As long as it is only till November, that's reassuring, but we know what these types of work can involve, and if they get it up and ready for next year, great, but none of us has any confidence."

She said that instead of picking up tourists after their flights arrive at Cork Airport and bringing them to Kerry, she will now have to collect them in Dublin.

She will have to wait until all the flights from various UK destinations have arrived, before she then takes them down south. 

“It's ridiculous," she said. "It's a five-hour journey each way.

Many of the passengers wouldn't be happy knowing they've just done a flight from the UK, they've been up at the crack of dawn, they're now heading two hours to Kerry from Cork — so that upsets them.

“I can't even imagine how we're going to cope with them coming into Dublin.

Newmarket Holidays CEO Niel Alobaidi said: “Cork Airport is a critical airport for us. And since we are really starting to ramp up our holidays again, more disruption for our customers is something we are trying to avoid.

“However, we estimate that we will be taking more than 1,000 customers through Cork Airport in 2022, so we are supportive of upgrading the airport for the future."

Airport chiefs say the closure will allow it to reopen for what they expect to be a busy Christmas and “a bumper 2022”.

Cork Airport chiefs said they completed a “very extensive round of stakeholder engagement” to explain the business rationale in support of closing the airport.

Read More

Cork could miss out on pandemic recovery due to airport closure 

More in this section

Adam King is star of the show at Aslan concert Adam King is star of the show at Aslan concert
Cork father who fought for improved cancer screenings to receive Pride of Cork award Cork father who fought for improved cancer screenings to receive Pride of Cork award
Garda Child in critical condition following Tipperary road crash
Tour guides angered by Cork Airport closure

Council rejects damning report into conditions for Traveller children at Cork's Spring Lane site

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 14, 2021

  • 9
  • 15
  • 25
  • 30
  • 32
  • 34
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices