Tour guides angered by Cork Airport closure

Tour guides and operators have hit out at Cork Airport bosses over their decision to close the airport for three months this autumn.

The airport will be shut from September 13 to November 22 as part of a €40m building project.

The runway will be rebuilt to extend its life, and a new baggage screening system and electrical substation will also be installed.

Airport chiefs say the work is essential and it makes sense to do it this year, when passenger numbers are low, rather than next year when they are expected to be much higher with the easing of public health restrictions.

However, Munster-based tour operators and guides say they were not consulted, and their businesses will suffer as a result.

Frances Bonnor, of Kinsale-based Bonnor Travel, said: “It’s going to be absolutely devastating.”

I don't know why they didn't do this a bit earlier before international travel opened up.

“As long as it is only till November, that's reassuring, but we know what these types of work can involve, and if they get it up and ready for next year, great, but none of us has any confidence."

She said that instead of picking up tourists after their flights arrive at Cork Airport and bringing them to Kerry, she will now have to collect them in Dublin.

She will have to wait until all the flights from various UK destinations have arrived, before she then takes them down south.

“It's ridiculous," she said. "It's a five-hour journey each way.

Many of the passengers wouldn't be happy knowing they've just done a flight from the UK, they've been up at the crack of dawn, they're now heading two hours to Kerry from Cork — so that upsets them.

“I can't even imagine how we're going to cope with them coming into Dublin.

Newmarket Holidays CEO Niel Alobaidi said: “Cork Airport is a critical airport for us. And since we are really starting to ramp up our holidays again, more disruption for our customers is something we are trying to avoid.

“However, we estimate that we will be taking more than 1,000 customers through Cork Airport in 2022, so we are supportive of upgrading the airport for the future."

Airport chiefs say the closure will allow it to reopen for what they expect to be a busy Christmas and “a bumper 2022”.

Cork Airport chiefs said they completed a “very extensive round of stakeholder engagement” to explain the business rationale in support of closing the airport.