Taking flight: 21 sea-eagle chicks released into Munster wild 

Twenty one sea-eagle chicks have been released into the wilds of Munster in what has been described as a “milestone moment’ for an Irish-Norwegian re-introduction programme.

The Norwegian-born eagle chicks were set free on the Shannon Estuary, Lough Derg, Waterford and in Killarney National Park by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The eagles were released as part of a long-term initiative to re-establish the eagle species back into the Republic. White-tailed sea-eagles were a conspicuous part of the Irish landscape before being driven to extinction in the 19th and early 20th-century by humans.

The reintroduction programme, which began in 2007, seeks to reverse that impact.

Twenty-one Norwegian-born White Tailed Eagle chicks were released into the wild at the four Munster sites. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

The chicks have been kept in purpose-built enclosures at the four locations while they grew, matured, and developed the feathers and muscles necessary for flight.

They were carefully monitored and tagged by NPWS staff which will allow the project to monitor their progress and their integration into the existing Irish breeding population.

The chicks were collected under licence in June from nests throughout the Trondheim area of West-Central Norway by the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research (NINA).

Their release is part of the second phase of the project to reintroduce the iconic bird back to Irish skies.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said returning the flagship species to Irish skies will be "a huge step in restoring Irish natural heritage and improving Irish conservation efforts, and will benefit Irish biodiversity more broadly."

"The re-establishment of breeding White-tailed Eagles at sites like Lough Derg and Killarney National Park has proven hugely popular with local residents, while the potential for economic benefits from sensitive, sustainable ecotourism was experienced in Mountshannon, Co Clare, when the first breeding pair nested within sight of the village in 2012, attracting thousands of visitors.

"In 2020, the live-streaming of a White-tailed Eagle nest in Glengarriff, Co Cork, proved to be a huge attraction, making the recent BBC list of the top 20 virtual nature attractions in the world," a spokesperson added.

Their release is part of the second phase of the project to reintroduce the iconic bird back to Irish skies. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan said the success of the project depends on the collaboration of many groups, including the NPWS, local farmers, conservationists and communities, the Norwegian Authorities and many other partners in Norway.

"These iconic birds would not have taken flight this weekend were it not for their collective efforts. I’d like to pay tribute to all involved and acknowledge their commitment to making this project a success, now and in the years to come.”

He said he was privileged to release six of these "stunning creatures" last year in Kerry.

"I can honestly say that watching them soar through the skies on their first Irish flight is a memory that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I’d like everyone in Ireland to have the opportunity to observe this once-extinct species in its natural habitat,” he finished.