Cork father who fought for improved cancer screenings to receive Pride of Cork award

A father who campaigned for improved cancer screening after his 35-year-old wife died of cervical cancer is to receive the Pride of Cork award, alongside his two sons.

Carrigaline’s Stephen Teap, and his sons Oscar and Noah, will be honoured with the award in recognition of the journey that they have been on since their beloved wife and mother Irene Teap passed away from cervical cancer in 2017.

Irene Teap was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2015, after two negative smear tests. An independent review of her smear tests concluded that one of her slides was incorrectly read and that there was a breach of duty of care in the reading of this slide.

In a Facebook post, The Pride of Cork Awards said Stephen Teap has been “a vocal advocate for accountability and change.”

“Protecting the memory of his wife and mother to Oscar and Noah whose life was cut short by mismanagement on a scale so great that the nation mourned and demanded action for every woman and every family affected by the scandal.”

“As a family today, Stephen, Oscar and Noah, with the memory of Irene always with them, have rallied together and with the support of their family and friends, they had to rebuild their lives for the future.

The organisers said the awards are “all about amazing people, amazing organisations and amazing communities doing amazing things” in Cork.

“Stephen, Oscar and Noah Teap are a family whose lives were projected into the public arena in the most unexpected and difficult way. They have dealt with the loss of the most precious member of their family in a dignified and unified way that is inspiring to all of us looking on from the outside.”

Stephen Teap was named Cork Person of the Year in 2019 for his tireless campaigning and strength in the face of personal tragedy.

The Pride of Cork Awards will take place on November 26 at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs in Cork city.