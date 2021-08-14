Baby girl found in pram in Tralee cemetery is with family and doing well

A solicitor representing the family of a three-month-old child who was left unattended in a graveyard says the child is doing well.

Killarney-based solicitor Padraig O'Connell represented the child's family following the incident, after Tusla, the child and family agency, sought a temporary order to take the toddler into its care.

The Garda Press Office says investigations are ongoing, following the discovery of the baby girl in a pram in Rath Cemetery in Tralee on Thursday morning.

Following the discovery by the graveyard caretaker, Gardaí took the child to University Hospital Kerry for a check-up.

Mr O'Connell, says Tusla sought a temporary order in the District Court to take the child into care.

He told the court that people had travelled to the graveyard - from both inside and outside the county - to mark the anniversary of a relative's passing.

Mr O'Connell says the mother of the child was feeling unwell at the commemoration, so left the child in the care of a relative, after the child was wrapped with two blankets in the pram.

Tusla's application to take the child into temporary care was denied by Judge Joanna Carroll and the child was returned to its family.

Mr O'Connell says the girl was unharmed and is doing well.