'Everyone I know is so excited to get vaccinated' says Cork girl, 13

It was a rainy afternoon at Cork City Hall when 13-year-old Ivy Boland was queuing to get her vaccine.

As soon as it was announced that the vaccination programme would be extended to those over 12, she asked her parents to register her.

“I kept making jokes that I was never going to be able to get a vaccine. When they did say people my age could get vaccines, I was really excited,” she adds.

The process, she says, was quick and painless.

“I had to queue but it didn’t take too long. There were a lot of kids my age there. Literally, the woman was just talking to me, with her hand on my shoulder, and then suddenly I was vaccinated,” she says.

“It was brilliant. I didn’t even feel it going in.” Ivy says the decision to get vaccinated was one both she and her parents wanted: “I don’t really want to deal with coronavirus. Both with the restrictions and getting it.”

However, recent discourse around adults forcing their children to get vaccines is “very frustrating”, she adds.

“Everyone I know is like ‘I’m so excited to get a vaccine so I can do things again’.

"I think young people are smart enough to trust that doctors and scientists know what they’re doing. Like me, we all miss our friends.

“I do think that a good few adults don’t think that teenagers are as smart as they are. It’s frustrating sometimes because sometimes you get an [adult] or a teacher who doesn’t respect you because you’re just a child and you don’t know what you’re talking about. But like, my friends and I are very capable individuals and it’s very annoying when adults in general don’t respect that.”

Ivy Boland, The Lough, Cork her getting her first vaccination at Cork City Hall.

The past 17 months has allowed Ivy to spend more time with her parents, watching tv shows with her mam and drawing.

“But it can also be a bit boring, I wasn’t able to do as many things,” she said.

“I really missed meeting up with my friends and strolling into cafes and being like ‘I would like pancakes’.” She also missed out on school events, such as her primary school graduation.

Lockdown

“When lockdown first started, back when I was in fifth class, I only got a few months of it and then it was gone,” she says.

“I missed out on school tours and even just talking to my friends. I’m lucky I have a phone so I can still text them, but it would have been more fun to see them and stuff.”

Now that she has one jab, what is she looking forward to doing most when she is fully inoculated?

“I’m looking forward to going on holidays. I would like to go to Italy or maybe France again,” she says.

“I’d like to go to a beach and get away from this God awful Irish weather.”

Ivy Boland gives the thumbs up after getting her vaccine.

Ivy was one of thousands of 12 to 15 year olds who received the first dose of their vaccine this weekend, after the portal opened for online registration on Wednesday evening.

Over 75,000 12-15 year olds registered online for vaccination in the first 48 hours since opening, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

On Friday alone, more than 10,000 people in this cohort had received a vaccine in vaccination centres and GPs, within 24 hours of registration.

Commending the enthusiasm of the age group, Mr Reid said: “Children have sacrificed so much in this pandemic too and they have shown maturity beyond their years. Vaccinations are our way out of this awful period.”