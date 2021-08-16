'The Echo' editor named Cork Person of the Month for August 

One of the country's most experienced journalists has been named the August Cork Person of the Month winner for his media career and for promoting volunteer groups and charities.

The award has been presented to Maurice Gubbins, longstanding editor of The Echo, who started his career in journalism with The Southern Star back in the 1970s before joining The Corkman newspaper.

Maurice, who lives in Fermoy, moved to the Cork Examiner in 1978 and worked as a reporter, education correspondent, senior correspondent, night news editor and group news editor.

In 1997, he joined The Echo as deputy editor and was appointed editor in 2001.

Formerly the Evening Echo, Maurice guided the newspaper's transition to The Echo, now published daily every morning, and added an online offering, EchoLive.ie.

Maurice Gubbins, Editor, The Echo

Speaking about its new offerings, Maurice said: “In the digital age, our team of young, enthusiastic reporters and contributors help us stay relevant. Combining the experience of new and established journalists ensures the continuity of the publication.”

“As a Cork community newspaper, it’s our duty and privilege to share local news stories and community initiatives with our readers. The Echo has been with the people of Cork since 1892, so we’ve come a long way together. The team at The Echo and EchoLive.ie work hard to share the stories that Cork people want to hear,” Maurice added.

Tribute

Awards organiser Manus O'Callaghan paid tribute to Maurice's career. “Maurice Gubbins has played a huge role in sharing the stories of the people of Cork, across all sectors. He does more than just inform readers, he also provides a platform for local communities, social and sporting clubs and charities,” he said.

Manus pointed out that Maurice was “a man with a social conscience,” and under his leadership, The Echo continues to be a publication which prioritises the problems and injustices of small communities, highlighting the messages they wish to share.

“He always exercises a strong social responsibility in promoting Cork people working voluntarily for the common good. He has also given many young journalists their start over the decades. He has indeed made a significant contribution to Cork life and journalism,” Manus said.

Maurice Gubbins’ name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year. The winner will be announced at the annual Gala Awards Lunch which will be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 21.

Previous monthly winners include Admiral of Royal Cork Yacht Club Colin Moorehead and Jerry and Billy Holland, for contributions to Cork, Munster and Ireland rugby.