Castletownbere RNLI rescues stricken yacht 

Castletownbere’s RNLI came to the assistance of a yacht that had broken away from its mooring at Trafrask on the shores of the Beara peninsula in West Cork last night.

An eagle-eyed passerby raised the alarm shortly before 8.10pm after spotting the stricken yacht from the shore.

Castletownbere lifeboat, Annette Hutton, was launched within 10 minutes under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton with crew Marney O’Donoghue, Martin Cronin, John Paul Downey and Aaron O’Boyle.

The yacht was located at 8.45pm in a small inlet known as Trafrask Bay near Adrigole.

The boat had run aground but fortunately there were no persons on board and sea conditions were calm.

The RNLI lifeboat launched its inflatable Y-boat with two crew members and attempted to tow the yacht. However, the grounded yacht would not move so a tow was then attached to the lifeboat. The yacht was pulled clear and reattached securely to the mooring.

Commenting on the callout, lifeboat operations manager Paul Stevens commended the member of the public who raised the alarm.

“However minor the problem may seem at the time, members of the public should never hesitate to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard - an early response from the emergency services ensures that situations such as this can be dealt with quickly and effectively.”