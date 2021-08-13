Garda appeal for information to find missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are appealing for information to trace a teenager, 19, missing from his home in Mallow, Co Cork.
Brandon O'Connell Walsh was last seen yesterday evening at around 9.30pm in Glandore, Co Cork.
He is described as being 6' 2" in height, with brown hair, and of slim build.
When last seen, the 19-year-old was wearing a white jumper, blue Adidas leggings and grey runners.
The Cork teenager's family and the garda are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mayfield on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.