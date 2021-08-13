Garda appeal for information to find missing Cork teenager

When last seen, the 19-year-old was wearing a white jumper, blue Adidas leggings and grey runners.
Garda appeal for information to find missing Cork teenager

Missing Cork teenager, Brandon O'Connell Walsh. He was last seen yesterday evening in Glandore, Co Cork. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 13 Aug, 2021 - 16:49
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí are appealing for information to trace a teenager, 19, missing from his home in Mallow, Co Cork. 

Brandon O'Connell Walsh was last seen yesterday evening at around 9.30pm in Glandore, Co Cork. 

He is described as being 6' 2" in height, with brown hair, and of slim build.

When last seen, the 19-year-old was wearing a white jumper, blue Adidas leggings and grey runners.

The Cork teenager's family and the garda are concerned for his welfare. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mayfield on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Archaeologists uncover 1,600-year-old idol in Roscommon bog

More in this section

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Limerick teen Gardaí seek help in finding missing Limerick teen
Hairdresser who gives free haircuts to homeless people to get Pride of Cork award Hairdresser who gives free haircuts to homeless people to get Pride of Cork award
Pelican that escaped from Fota in Cork spotted around Dublin Bay Pelican that escaped from Fota in Cork spotted around Dublin Bay
#cork#missing
Garda appeal for information to find missing Cork teenager

Taxpayer picks up the tab for sharp fall in Limerick tunnel toll income

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices