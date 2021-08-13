Hairdresser who gives free haircuts to homeless people to get Pride of Cork award

A hairdresser who operates free appointments for the homeless as well as organising the collection of back to school items, Christmas gifts and Easter eggs for children in a refuge is to receive a Pride of Cork award later this year.

The organisers of the awards ceremony say that Joseph Byrne, of Joseph's Hair Salon on Glasheen Road in Cork city "always looks to see what he can do, how he can help and who will benefit most from his ideas“.

For many years Joseph has been operating a special day of appointments for the long-term homeless during Christmas week and when Covid hit he gave out vouchers which could be used once lockdown allowed.

"Joseph has also started a helping hand initiative for parents with children going back to school. He has asked for donations of pens, pencils, bags and all other items that would help families in need and the tremendous support that this initiative has received has seen many deliveries of items to Edel House who will distribute them to those that will benefit from them.

"Joseph is involved in many other initiatives with many of them privately organised and delivered."

Mr Byrne also provides free hair cuts for Holy Communion children who come from vulnerable or needy backgrounds. Joseph says he has found it enormously enriching to help the vulnerable in society in this way.

He stresses that when life is about surviving the elements having your hair washed and styled can have a benefit to your spirit which far outweighs how you look in the salon mirror.

"I had an experience with a homeless man where he got very emotional because he got his hair shampooed.” Joseph insists that homelessness does not necessarily mean people on the streets. To him the term also applies to individuals in emergency accommodation.

"I was in a place recently where they had three double bunk beds in a tiny room and there was a communal shower. They are people without a home. They might have a roof over their head but they don't have a home."

Mr Byrne says one of the great pleasures of the day involves cutting hair for women who are in vulnerable situations. They aren't getting their hair styled on a regular basis themselves and are instead ploughing their scant resources into their kids.

Joseph with his staff prior to completing haircuts for the homeless at Christmas 2018. "Sometimes the staff wouldn't know that people aren't paying because I give out vouchers."

He derives satisfaction from pampering these women. However, he admits you have to bury your feelings of sorrow when you are cutting the hair of youngsters who have been through tough times.

Joseph repeatedly emphasises that helping the vulnerable is not something we should just think about at poignant times such as Christmas.

"The other thing to stress is that this isn't just for Christmas because Christmas comes and goes. I don't want people going in to January thinking 'that's it for another year.'

"So what I normally do is I have people in during the year but the paying customers wouldn't know. Even sometimes the staff wouldn't know that people aren't paying because I give out vouchers."

Mr Byrne is currently looking for donations of school uniforms, schoolbags, pencil cases, copies, pencils, books and crayons for children in need. Donations can be made at the salon on Glasheen Road which can be contacted on Facebook.