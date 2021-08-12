Over 400 submissions on plans to upgrade Limerick-Tipperary road

The dangerous stretch of road consistently has collision rates above the national average on the rural and urban sections. 
Over 400 submissions on plans to upgrade Limerick-Tipperary road

Road works taken place in Limerick City

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 21:00
Niamh Griffin

Over 400 submissions were received on plans to upgrade the N24 between Cahir and Limerick by Tipperary county council.

The council now expects to announce their “preferred solution” by the end of March next year.

The dangerous stretch of road consistently has collision rates above the national average on the rural and urban sections. 

Almost one in three of the fatalities along the full N24 between Limerick and Waterford occurred on this section of the road according to council figures.

A spokeswoman said there are a number of issues that require attention.

Six people were killed and seven seriously injured in road traffic accidents on this section of the N24 over the last five years. 

This is a significant proportion of the total for the whole road between which saw 17 fatalities and 23 serious injuries.

“The route currently experiences bottlenecks and significant traffic delays through Tipperary Town,” the spokeswoman added.

“It is considered that the road is economically inefficient and detracts from the development and growth of the region.” 

In all the website was visited by 2,700 people, with some people visiting multiple times so the page was viewed over 6,000 times.

Marcus O’Connor, Director of Roads and Transportation Tipperary County Council said: "We would like to thank all members of the public who engaged with us during the course of the second public consultation on the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project.” 

He described the online process as an important opportunity for the public to present their views and also for them to assess the various options available.

The alternatives offered include active travel, improved public transport and demand management measures.

Choices for change include Option Corridors within which new road infrastructure could be built.

The public feedback will now be assessed, but the project team can still be contacted by members of the public through the website  www.n24cahirlimerick.ie

Read More

Dunkettle Interchange announces major traffic diversion through Glanmire in latest update

More in this section

Cork lotto player misses out on €9.7m jackpot by one number Cork lotto player misses out on €9.7m jackpot by one number
Watch: Lord Mayor of Cork challenged by rough sleeper over €350,000 'robot trees' Watch: Lord Mayor of Cork challenged by rough sleeper over €350,000 'robot trees'
Clean air zones and thousands of trees: Cork City Council unveils clean air strategy Clean air zones and thousands of trees: Cork City Council unveils clean air strategy
Over 400 submissions on plans to upgrade Limerick-Tipperary road

Dunkettle Interchange announces major traffic diversion through Glanmire in latest update

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

  • 25
  • 31
  • 32
  • 41
  • 43
  • 46
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices