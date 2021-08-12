Over 400 submissions on plans to upgrade Limerick-Tipperary road

Over 400 submissions were received on plans to upgrade the N24 between Cahir and Limerick by Tipperary county council.

The council now expects to announce their “preferred solution” by the end of March next year.

The dangerous stretch of road consistently has collision rates above the national average on the rural and urban sections.

Almost one in three of the fatalities along the full N24 between Limerick and Waterford occurred on this section of the road according to council figures.

A spokeswoman said there are a number of issues that require attention.

Six people were killed and seven seriously injured in road traffic accidents on this section of the N24 over the last five years.

This is a significant proportion of the total for the whole road between which saw 17 fatalities and 23 serious injuries.

“The route currently experiences bottlenecks and significant traffic delays through Tipperary Town,” the spokeswoman added.

“It is considered that the road is economically inefficient and detracts from the development and growth of the region.”

In all the website was visited by 2,700 people, with some people visiting multiple times so the page was viewed over 6,000 times.

Marcus O’Connor, Director of Roads and Transportation Tipperary County Council said: "We would like to thank all members of the public who engaged with us during the course of the second public consultation on the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project.”

He described the online process as an important opportunity for the public to present their views and also for them to assess the various options available.

The alternatives offered include active travel, improved public transport and demand management measures.

Choices for change include Option Corridors within which new road infrastructure could be built.

The public feedback will now be assessed, but the project team can still be contacted by members of the public through the website www.n24cahirlimerick.ie