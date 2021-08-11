Limerick man charged with attempted murder tells court he 'didn't do it'

The injured party was found bleeding in a car two kilometers away from where the alleged shooting occurred
Limerick man charged with attempted murder tells court he 'didn't do it'

Paul Coffey appeared at Limerick District Court, charged with the attempted murder arising out of a shooting in Limerick in June last year. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22

Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 16:32
David Raleigh

A man charged today with the attempted murder of another who was shot and wounded in Limerick told gardaí last night that he “didn’t do it”, a court has heard.

Paul Coffey, 44, with an address at Lord Edward Street, Limerick City, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbitt at Limerick District Court, charged with the attempted murder arising out of a shooting in Limerick in June last year.

Gardaí told the court, that in reply to the charge, Mr Coffey said: “I didn’t do it. Someone else did it, it wasn’t me.” 

Mr Coffey faces a single charge, that on June 11, 2020, at Long Pavement, Watch House Cross, Limerick, he did attempt to murder a man identified on court charge documents as Alan Murphy.

The injured party was found bleeding in a car two kilometers away from where the alleged shooting occurred, at Castle Street, close to King John’s Castle.

Garda Dave Barry, Mayorstone Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that he arrested Mr Coffey at 7.15pm on Lord Edward Street, Limerick, on Tuesday, August 10.

Garda Barry said he then conveyed Mr Coffey to Henry Street garda station where he charged him under caution.

Mr Coffey, who wore a tracksuit and jacket, did not speak during the brief hearing.

Judge Gabbitt explained the court did not have jurisdiction to deal with bail, which would only be dealt by the High Court, should the accused seek to make such an application.

Sergeant Jamie Walsh, Roxboro Road garda station, prosecuting, told the court the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP) had directed Mr Coffey face “trial on indictment”.

Mr Coffey was granted free legal aid and assigned the services of defence solicitor Turlough Herbert.

Mr Herbert said he had “no questions” for gardaí or the court.

Judge Gabbitt remanded Mr Coffey in custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link from Limerick Prison on August 18, for further directions from the State.

Read More

Man charged after shooting incident in Limerick

More in this section

Coast Guard rescue operation in Cork to save kitten called Lucky stood down for the night Coast Guard rescue operation in Cork to save kitten called Lucky stood down for the night
Reaction: Robot trees divide Cork commentariat Reaction: Robot trees divide Cork commentariat
Robot trees a 'costly and ineffectual gimmick', says atmospheric scientist Robot trees a 'costly and ineffectual gimmick', says atmospheric scientist
#courtsshootingplace: limerick
Limerick man charged with attempted murder tells court he 'didn't do it'

Lucky escape: Kitten rescued after being trapped for almost 24 hours under Cork city bridge

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices