13 gardaí questioned in Limerick over 'squaring away' road traffic tickets

Up to 13 individual gardaí were interviewed today at a Limerick garda station as part of a garda investigation into the alleged “squaring away” of fixed charge penalty notices and related court summonses, according to an informed source.

The 13 gardaí questioned today were not arrested. They all presented at the garda station by scheduled appointment and were all interviewed under caution

Today’s questioning of individual Gardaí comes in the wake of the questioning of a high-ranking member of An Garda Síochána, as part of the same probe, which was first reported by The Journal last Friday.

When asked for comment about the questioning of individual gardaí today, a Garda Headquarters spokeswoman replied: “An Garda Siochana does not comment on on-going investigations.”

The majority of the gardaí who have been questioned are or have served in the Limerick Garda Division.

Allegations against members of the force serving in Co Tipperary, Clare, Kerry, Wicklow, Galway, Waterford, as well as the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMP), are also being investigated.

Investigation lead

The probe is being led by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), under the direction of Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who it was announced today has been promoted to the head of the specialised garda investigation unit, based at Harcourt Square, Dublin.

Despite some media reports that around 250 gardaí had been questioned as part of the probe, in fact, approximately 60 gardaí have been interviewed in total, including those questioned today, the source said.

The majority of the questioned gardaí have servied in the Limerick Garda Division. File picture.

A number of civilians who are suspected of having fixed charge penalty notices or court summonses cancelled by gardaí have also been interviewed.

The questioning of the high-ranking garda is believed to have been questioned by GNBCI detectives at their solicitor’s office.

The informed source said that they believe it is likely that more high-ranking gardaí will be questioned along with more junior members of the force.

The questioning of gardaí and civilians has come following the seizure of mobile phones and documents at garda stations, as well as at private households.

It is understood a number of rank and file gardaí have claimed superior officers directed them to cancel traffic tickets.

Four serving gardaí along with a retired Superintendent have been charged and are awaiting trial on a total of 42 counts of attempting to pervert the course of justice as part of the GNBCI probe, which relates to fixed charge notices about alleged offences including, speeding; driving without insurance; failing to produce insurance; holding a mobile phone while driving.