Man, 20s, seriously injured in Cork collision

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses to a collision which left a young man hospitalised over the weekend.

At around 8.10pm on Sunday evening, a car crashed at Hadwell, Lower Aghada.

As a result of the collision, the sole occupant, a man in his late 20s, suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for a period of time in order for a technical examination to take place but has since fully reopened.

Gardaí at Midleton are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Hadwell area between the hours of 8pm and 8.30pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.