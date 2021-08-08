Investigations ongoing after body of woman found in Tralee river

Investigations are continuing into the discovery of a woman's body in Co Kerry.
On Saturday, gardaí in Tralee were alerted by ambulance control after the body was found in the river at Brewery Road in the town.
Gardaí say her death is not being treated as suspicious.
The body was brought to the county mortuary in Tralee for a post mortem examination.
Cathal Foley, Sinn Féin Councillor for Tralee, says anyone with information should contact gardaí.
Mr Foley says that the family "need answers and they need them fairly quick."