Man sustained serious injuries after early-morning assault in Limerick

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses who were in the area between 3.15am and 4am to come forward
Man sustained serious injuries after early-morning assault in Limerick
Sun, 08 Aug, 2021 - 12:27
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that occurred in Ballynanty on Sunday.

Mayorstone gardaí say the incident occurred at Monabraher Road in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended to an injured man in his late 30s who was discovered on the footpath at Cosgrave Park in Moyross with serious injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is currently understood to be serious but stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick or Cosgrave Park, Moyross between 3.15am and 4am on August 8 to come forward. 

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mayorstone Garda Station 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Garda Body of a woman discovered in Tralee
Bus crash in Co Cork Bus driver who died in Monkstown tragedy remembered as devoted and loving father and friend
Bus crash in Co Cork 'They were cut from the same cloth' - families remember victims of Monkstown bus tragedy
Man sustained serious injuries after early-morning assault in Limerick

Mourners bid farewell to 'compassionate and open' Fr Con Cronin at funeral mass

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 7, 2021

  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 34
  • 41
  • 46
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices