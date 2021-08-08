Man sustained serious injuries after early-morning assault in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that occurred in Ballynanty on Sunday.
Mayorstone gardaí say the incident occurred at Monabraher Road in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended to an injured man in his late 30s who was discovered on the footpath at Cosgrave Park in Moyross with serious injuries.
He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is currently understood to be serious but stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who was in Monabraher Road, Ballynanty, Limerick or Cosgrave Park, Moyross between 3.15am and 4am on August 8 to come forward.
Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to any road users (including taxis) that may have dash cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Mayorstone Garda Station 061 456980, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.