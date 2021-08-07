Bus driver who died in Monkstown tragedy remembered as devoted and loving father and friend

The bus driver who died in the Cork Harbour bus tragedy has been remembered as a devoted and loving father, and a loyal friend and colleague who put his life on the line during the pandemic to serve others.

Mourners at Mark Wills’ funeral Mass this morning were also told that he and the other victim of Tuesday’s tragedy, Fr Con Cronin, were “cut from the same cloth” and would have got on well together.

Mr Wills, 51, who lived in Ballincollig, Cork, died on Tuesday while driving the 216 bus from Monkstown to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí believe he may have suffered a medical trauma, such as a heart attack, seconds before losing control of the vehicle on the Strand Road in Monkstown at around 1.35pm.

The bus struck a wall before striking and fatally injuring Fr Cronin, 72, the curate in Passage West, who was crossing the road at the time.

The bus then struck a number of parked cars, forcing a father to push his teenage daughter out of the way, before it finally came to a rest.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but both Mr Wills and Fr Cronin were pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to current government guidelines, Mr Wills’ funeral was held privately at the church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig today.

Mark Wills, bus driver from Ballincollig, was buried on Saturday

Mourners were led by his children, Cillian and Rebecca, his parents, Stephen and Madelene, and his siblings, Gwen, his twin brother Stephen, Brian and Ken.

Before the Requiem Mass began, Bishop of Cork and Ross, Fintan Gavin, and parish priest of Cork’s Harbour Parishes, Fr Sean O’Sullivan, a colleague of Fr Cronin’s, both offered their condolences to his family.

Gifts brought to the altar to symbolise Mr Wills’ interests in life included a Manchester United jersey, his Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a Highfield rugby tie.

Mr Wills’ brother, Brian, thanked the emergency services who attended the scene on Tuesday, his brother’s Bus Eireann colleagues, especially Rob McSweeney, Michael Travers Willie O’Callaghan, and people from all over Ireland for the outpouring of kindness and support.

“It has carried us through,” he said.

He remembered Fr Cronin’s family and friends, the people of Passage West and Monkstown, and said Mark and Fr Cronin were probably cut from the same cloth and would have gotten on well together.

He told his parents that they had raised a “great boy” who was “loyal, fun, mischievous and always had a glint in his eye”.

The cortege arrives for the funeral of Mark Wills at the Church of Mary and St John in Ballincollig, Co Cork. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

He recalled how as children, they all piled into the car, with the dog in the front seat, to go on family holidays to Ardmore, Ballybunion and Myrtleville, he recalled Status Quo air guitar sessions with his brothers and slipper fights with his siblings.

“He has left us with cherished memories that we will keep forever with love, sadness and smile,” Brian said.

And he told Cillian and Rebecca that their dad adored them both and loved them with all his heart.

“We can’t imagine the pain and heartache you are both feeling at the moment,” he said.

“You both have so much ahead of you, so many wonderful moments and milestones you both will have, and we are so sad your dad will not be here to share those moments.

“But one thing we do know is that all of us, your dad’s best friends who are all here, all our families, we are all here for ye, no matter what. Your dad is your dad, that love, that bond will never fade.”

Cillian, who also said their thoughts and prayers are with Fr Cronin’s family, recalled his memories of golfing and fishing with his dad, and of attending Highfield rugby matches.

“I just hope he is up there now, and proud of us. We are proud of him. We are going to be strong for him. That’s what he’d want,” he said.

Chief celebrant, Fr Cian O’Sullivan, told Mr Wills’ family that he had no answers for them about why they had lost their son, their father, their brother in such tragic circumstances.

But he told Cillian and Rebecca that they will have incredible support and love from their extended family.

“Mark’s life, and particularly his role as a bus driver, is one of those roles in our community which is so, so vital,” he said.

“Lots of people think they’re important because of the jobs they do but certainly the service that bus drivers give, not just now but certainly during the start of our pandemic, going to work, putting their lives at risk, welcoming people into their bus, the work of a bus driver is not just getting from A to B,” he said.

“You need to have certain qualities and patience to drive those routes every day.

“Bus drivers welcome people into their bus as they take them on the next part of their journey.

“We may not know where Mark is going but we do believe because of our faith that Mark has reached heaven and is joined by those that have gone before him.” Fr Cronin, who served in the Harbour Parishes since 2012, will be buried in his native Bantry later today.

His funeral Mass, which will also be celebrated privately, will take place in St Joseph's Church, Coomhola, Bantry, at 2pm.