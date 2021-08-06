GPs to write to Taoiseach over health service gaps due to Bantry hospital restrictions

A group of at least 44 GPs is to write to Taoiseach Micheál Martin to express concern about health services in West Cork in light of the restrictions on admissions to Bantry General Hospital.

The Irish College of General Practitioners has asked all GPs working in the BGH catchment area - which has around 80,000 residents - to report to them any adverse incidents due to the restrictions which have been in place since July 26.

GPs and patients representatives are furious about the decision by the South/South West Hospital Group to restrict access to the hospital's acute services unit.

It is to remain restricted until at least September and in the interim the hospital group, which runs the hospital, says the public needs to “consider other care options” including going to their GPs and the out-of-hours service, South Doc, or, if necessary, Cork University Hospital.

“We are, as a group, writing to Micheál Martin and to the CEO of the South/South West Hospital Group to express our grave concerns about what is happening at Bantry General Hospital," said local GP Dr Paul O'Sullivan.

“The Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has advised us to collate adverse incidents as well as document worsening ambulance waiting times.

“We have also been advised that we must check our own emergency bags to ensure we have sufficient equipment and drugs in anticipation of being left 'holding the can'.

“This is being done with the prospect in mind of an ambulance not arriving for hours as we attempt to stabilise unwell patients on our own.”

It is understood that one case is being notified to the ICGP of a person who died in West Cork while waiting for an ambulance, though it is unclear whether emergency care could have saved the person’s life.

Another adverse event that is also to be reported involves a patient at Bantry’s Marino Medical Centre.

Dr O’Sullivan told the Irish Examiner that one of his patients there was forced to wait, he says, three hours “in agony” for an ambulance.

It eventually arrived, he has been told, from Kerry.

A protest against admission restrictions at Bantry General Hospital is to be held on Sunday.