Gardaí investigating 27-year-old missing from Midleton area 

Picture: Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery / Facebook

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 08:39
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are investigating the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael McCarthy who is missing from the Midleton area.

Michael is described as being 5’10″ in height, of normal build with brown hair and brown/green eyes.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a check shirt, cream chino shorts and a striped hooded top at 8.30pm heading in the direction of Castlemartyr from the Midleton area. He was driving a 2008 dark blue Volkswagen Golf.

Picture: Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery / Facebook
Picture: Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery / Facebook

It is understood Michael may have travelled to the west of Ireland including Mayo, Sligo or Galway.

If you have any information which may be helpful to the investigation you can contact Midleton Garda station on (021) 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station

