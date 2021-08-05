Sinn Féin wants taskforce on 'void' housing units in Cork 

The National Vacant Housing Reuse Strategy 2018-2021 has failed Cork, Sinn Féin said as it unveiled its plan on Thursday.
Sinn Féin wants taskforce on 'void' housing units in Cork 

Sinn Féin said the vacant site levy was brought in to encourage landowners to utilise their empty land and build houses. 

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 17:59
Pádraig Hoare

A taskforce dedicated to making so-called void housing units liveable needs to be established by Cork's local authority, while levies on vacant properties need to be more than doubled.

That is according to Sinn Féin's newly unveiled housing strategy for vacant homes, which the party claims would "put an end to houses sitting empty for months, and years, on end".

The National Vacant Housing Reuse Strategy 2018-2021 has failed Cork, Sinn Féin said as it unveiled its plan on Thursday.

The national strategy was unveiled by the Department of Housing in 2018 in a bid to tackle vacancies, and includes giving €50,000 to each of the country's local authorities for a dedicated vacancy officer. 

Local Government and Planning Minister Peter Burke said last month in Cork that just three of 31 local authorities have appointed a vacancy officer, despite funds being ringfenced for the job.

Despite each local authority preparing an action plan to tackle housing vacancy, the Department of Housing does not "hold data on the amount of derelict housing units in the State," Mr Burke also admitted last month.

Sinn Féin said the vacant site levy was brought in to encourage landowners to utilise their empty land and build houses. 

"It would appear that it is failing miserably in this attempt. The levy is legislated at 7% of the market value of a site. Sinn Féin has called for this levy to be increased to 15%. The levies collected in Cork in 2020 were nowhere near 7% of the total site values," the party said in its strategy document.

It said the repair and lease scheme, to encourage landlords to repair vacant houses if they lease them out as social houses for five years, has seen little progress. 

Void homes, houses without a social tenant, are taking an average of 49 weeks to turn around in Cork City Council, compared to a national average of around 28 weeks, Sinn Féin said.

Red tape is stifling the local authority's ability to turn around the voids, it said.

A dedicated taskforce in Cork City Council needs to be established, the party said, with regular maintenance before voids become uninhabitable. 

"Instead of addressing repairs on an emergency basis, preventative maintenance audits should be conducted regularly. 

"This would reduce the works needed when a social house becomes empty and ultimately reduce voids," the party's vacancy document said.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Dereliction is eating at our cities and society

More in this section

Watch: Riders set off in Cork for 21st Tour de Munster Watch: Riders set off in Cork for 21st Tour de Munster
Casteltownbere RNLI escort yacht to safety after anchor drags in Dunmanus Bay Casteltownbere RNLI escort yacht to safety after anchor drags in Dunmanus Bay
Healy-Rae to 'look at the circumstances' of footage showing possible Covid breaches in Kerry pub Healy-Rae to 'look at the circumstances' of footage showing possible Covid breaches in Kerry pub
derelictionvoid housinglocal authoritieshousingperson: peter burkeperson: cork city council
Catalytic Converter Removal at a Salvage Yard

Thefts of catalytic converters in Cork 'back in a big way'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 10
  • 16
  • 21
  • 32
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices