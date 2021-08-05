Healy-Rae to 'look at the circumstances' of footage showing possible Covid breaches in Kerry pub

A video that appears to show breaches of public health guidelines at Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan is being widely circulated online.

The video, which appears to show a lack of social distancing and mask-wearing by both staff members and customers inside the Kerry TD’s pub, appears to have been shared on Danny Healy-Rae’s daughter and Kenmare Councillor Maura Healy-Rae’s Snapchat account.