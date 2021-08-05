Healy-Rae to 'look at the circumstances' of footage showing possible Covid breaches in Kerry pub

The video appears to show a lack of social distancing and mask-wearing by both staff and customers
The video appears to be taken inside the Jackie Healy-Rae bar, Kilgarvan 

Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 12:08
Nicole Glennon

A video that appears to show breaches of public health guidelines at Danny Healy-Rae's pub in Kilgarvan is being widely circulated online.

The video, which appears to show a lack of social distancing and mask-wearing by both staff members and customers inside the Kerry TD’s pub, appears to have been shared on Danny Healy-Rae’s daughter and Kenmare Councillor Maura Healy-Rae’s Snapchat account.

The video, obtained by Radio Kerry, show wild scenes with customers dancing topless on tables and swinging their shirts around their heads.

Deputy Healy-Rae is also seen dancing with a young woman at the entrance of the Jackie Healy-Rae pub and posing with a group of people in the bar without a face covering.

The video also shows a mask-less staff member serving drinks at the bar counter in direct contravention of Covid-19 regulations.

The Irish Examiner has contacted both Danny Healy-Rae and Cllr Maura Healy-Rae for comment. They have not responded to requests for comment.

In a statement to RTÉ, Danny Healy-Rae's son, Johnny, said the family were aware of the video but would not be making any comment for now.

"We are looking at the circumstances and may have a comment later," he said.

Family Notices