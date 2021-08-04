Mallow walk-in vaccination centre to reopen after 'unprecedented' Bank Holiday success

The chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has praised the country's young people as the HSE is set to continue operating walk-in vaccination centres due to their "unprecedented success" last weeked.

Mr Reid said there has been times during the pandemic when young people have come in for "unfair criticism."

"What I witnessed last weekend in walk-in vaccination centres, were younger people, mature beyond their years, with the greater good of society and our health service driving their actions," he said.

His comments come as it was announced the walk-in vaccination at Mallow GAA Club, Carrigoon is to operate again this weekend.

Anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine can attend Mallow GAA Complex on Sunday, August 8 from 11am-3pm.

The clinic will be offering first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Second doses will not be available.

A queue for the walk-in vaccinations for Covid-19 at the vaccination centre at City Hall, Cork.

Priscilla Lynch, acting chief officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said it will provide an opportunity for anyone in the North Cork area who may have missed an appointment, or has not yet registered online, to get their first vaccination.

"Given the wide geographic area that we cover, we are pleased to be able to offer this additional opportunity to the local population aged 16 and over to get their first dose.” Anyone who wishes to receive a vaccine at the clinics must:

Be aged 16 or over - Be attending for their first dose, as it will not be possible to administer second doses.

Bring photographic ID.

Bring their PPS number.

For those aged between 16-17 who do not have a passport, student ID, Public Services card, individuals are advised to bring a birth certificate and proof of Personal Public Service number (PPSN). This can be in the form of a Child Benefit letter containing your PPSN information.

Over 30,000 people received a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre over the Bank Holiday weekend.