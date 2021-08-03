Guard of honour pays respects to popular Cork garda in Killarney

Members of the public lined the streets of Killarney, Co Kerry this afternoon to pay their respects to a popular Cork garda Paudie Twohig, who died after a short illness.

Over 200 gardaí, both retired and serving, formed a guard of honour for the father of two who died from cancer aged just 44.

He passed away on Sunday at Cork University Hospital (CUH) just after the birth of his new baby daughter.

Gardaí formed a Guard of Honour outside Killarney Garda Station to pay tribute to their colleague Paudie Twohig (44) who died of cancer. Picture: Don MacMonagle.

Mr Twohig was diagnosed with stage four melanoma last April and was receiving immunotherapy at the hospital.

His wife, Diane Twohig, another popular local garda in Killarney, gained widespread praise in April when she spoke out on RTÉ to highlight his illness for the benefit of two charities, Pieta House and the Irish Cancer Society.

She is also the founding members of a local project- Behind the Mask-a book raising funds for the charity by recounting the many different experiences of Killarney people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At today's ceremony, many locals took the opportunity to pay their respects not permitted at tomorrow's funeral in Ballinagree, Co Cork due to a limit on attendees.

Ms Twohig, supported by her colleagues, attended the procession and placed her husband's garda hat on his coffin outside Killarney Garda Station.

Mr Twohig is remembered by his wife, Diane Twohig (nee Collins), his two daughters Tara Grace and Olivia, parents John and Maura, brothers Tadhg and Sean, sister Mairead, father-in-law Tommy, mother-in-law Terry (Limerick City), sisters-in-law Sinead, Lisa, Karen & Maria brothers-in-law Micheal and Tom, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Tomorrow's mass will take place in St. John the Baptist Church, Ballinagree, at 2pm and will be livestreamed at www.munsterfunerallivestream.ie/paudie-twohig before a funeral in St. Colman’s Cemetery, Macroom.