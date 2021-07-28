Missing woman found after nine-hour search in East Cork

The services were alerted to the missing woman at around 10:30am this morning
Youghal and Ardmore Coast Guards were involved in today's search

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 21:49
Nicole Glennon

A missing woman has been found safe and well after an extensive nine hour land and sea search in East Cork. 

Youghal and Ardmore Coast Guards, Cork County Fire Service, Youghal RNLI, the Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter and the local garda station were all involved in today's search. 

The services were alerted to the missing woman at around 10:30am this morning. She was found “safe and well” this evening.

The Youghal Coast Guard unit, who shared the story on their Facebook page, have been lauded for their efforts, including by five year-old Mary who was watching their search operation “all day.” 

Mary, 5, had some kind words for those involved in today's search
Mary, 5, had some kind words for those involved in today's search

In a letter shared by Mary’s mother, she wrote “Dear lifeguards, thank you for saving people. Love Mary, age 5.”

In the Facebook post, Youghal Coast Guard thanked everyone involved for their "extensive work" and reminded the public to call 112/999 and ask for the Coast Guard if they see someone in difficulty around the water.

