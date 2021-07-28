Burst water main in Kerry leaves 50,000 without water

Irish Water Kerry said last night that crews are working to restore water supplies as quickly as possible. 
Burst water main in Kerry leaves 50,000 without water

Repair crews assessed the damage last night in Kerry. File picture. 

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 08:06
Ciarán Sunderland

Two of Kerry's largest towns have been affected by water shortages in the county as a result of a burst water main. 

Over 50,000 people have been left without water in the surrounding areas of Killarney and Tralee including Castleisland, Farranfore-Firies, Ballymacelligott, Fenit and Farranfore. 

Irish Water Kerry said last night that crews are working to restore water supplies as quickly as possible. 

Repair crews started work yesterday in the afternoon after problems were reported in Tralee and Killarney. 

The crews stayed on site throughout the evening assessing the extent of the damage.

Kerry County Council said the burst water main is affecting the Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme. 

The local authority said disruption to supply will continue throughout today as repairs continue. 

The Water Supply Scheme is one of the biggest in the country and is supplied by a mountain lake, Lough Guitane. 

Homes and businesses throughout the region have been affected in the fourth disruption since Monday. 

Read More

America's Cup could be worth millions to Cork if Irish bid successful

More in this section

Man killed in workplace incident in West Cork Man killed in workplace incident in West Cork
LUNA ROSSA America's Cup could be worth millions to Cork if Irish bid successful
Elective activity and outpatient clinics cancelled at UHL due to 'exceptionally high' emergency attendances Elective activity and outpatient clinics cancelled at UHL due to 'exceptionally high' emergency attendances
Burst water main in Kerry leaves 50,000 without water

Where can I find the walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics this weekend?

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 12
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 44
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices