Burst water main in Kerry leaves 50,000 without water

Two of Kerry's largest towns have been affected by water shortages in the county as a result of a burst water main.
Over 50,000 people have been left without water in the surrounding areas of Killarney and Tralee including Castleisland, Farranfore-Firies, Ballymacelligott, Fenit and Farranfore.
Irish Water Kerry said last night that crews are working to restore water supplies as quickly as possible.
Repair crews started work yesterday in the afternoon after problems were reported in Tralee and Killarney.
The crews stayed on site throughout the evening assessing the extent of the damage.
Kerry County Council said the burst water main is affecting the Kerry Central Regional Water Supply Scheme.
The local authority said disruption to supply will continue throughout today as repairs continue.
The Water Supply Scheme is one of the biggest in the country and is supplied by a mountain lake, Lough Guitane.
Homes and businesses throughout the region have been affected in the fourth disruption since Monday.