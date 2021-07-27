Man killed in workplace incident in West Cork

Gardaí in Clonakilty are currently investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of the man at Carriglusk, Glandore
Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 19:51
Jess Casey

A man in his 40s has died after he was fatally injured during a workplace incident in West Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 2pm, gardaí from Rosscarbery, Clonakilty and Dunmanway, along with local Fire Services and Air Ambulance were alerted to the scene.

It’s understood the man had become pinned by an articulated lorry he had been working on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by Gardaí from the Clonakilty District and the Health Safety Authority. The local coroner has been notified.

The scene is currently being preserved pending examination by the Forensic Collision Investigator and the road is closed with diversions in place.

