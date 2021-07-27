Gardaí keeping 'open mind' in investigation into woman's death in Kerry

The woman was found at a semi-detached house at the Slí na Faiche estate in Lixnaw yesterday morning.
Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in North Kerry yesterday. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 13:41
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Kerry are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding the discovery of a woman's body yesterday to come forward.

A post mortem has been carried out but details of the results are not being released for operational reasons.

The house was sealed off and a car was removed by Gardaí. Two upstairs windows were also sealed off.

Gardaí say they are maintaining an open mind as the investigation continues.

Door-to-door inquiries were made yesterday and any person with information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information at this time.

