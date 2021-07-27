Family of late Cork teen launches ambitious air ambulance fundraising drive

The family of a popular apprentice plumber who died in a crash last year has organised a series of fundraising events this weekend for the Irish Community Air Ambulance (ICAA) in a show of gratitude for their efforts in the wake of the tragedy.

Tadhg Murphy, a 19-year-old from Glengarriff in Cork, was involved in a car crash in his home town on the morning of August 3, 2020.

ICAA say that Tadhg was a wonderful young man who loved his family and friends.

"He has one older sister Tracey who he adored and cared for. Tadhg had a great relationship with his mother Teresa, always laughing and talking together. No words can truly capture the deep-rooted bond they shared. Tadhg and his dad Patrick also got on very well and enjoyed each other's company, always winding each other up and generally having the craic.

"Tadhg had a wide circle of friends and was friendly, bubbly and chatty. Tadhg was also hardworking and had great plans for his life that was tragically cut short.

On the morning of August 3, Teresa and Patrick got the phone call that no parent should ever receive.

"Their world as they knew it ended when they were informed their beloved son Tadhg along with his friend Michael Bowen had passed away in a car accident. Tadhg’s family and friends were devastated," it said.

ICAA say that the community of Glengarriff, Adrigole and beyond rallied around Tadhg’s family. Two local boys, Luke Harrington and Fergal O’Sullivan, who were also in the accident, were saved.

"That and the support of the entire community has kept Tadhg’s family going through this painful year. The family has decided to do a fundraiser for the Irish Community Air Ambulance to show their gratitude to them and in memory of Tadhg.”

The fundraising events include a collection in Bantry Town on Friday. A football match will take place between Glengarriff and Adrigole that evening in Adrigole.

On Saturday, a sponsored walk will take place from the Wild Atlantic Bar, Adrigole to Glengarriff. A raffle will be drawn in Glengarriff village after the walk.

Donations can be also made online in memory of Tadhg Murphy.

Tadhg Murphy who was hardworking and had great plans for his life that was tragically cut short.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance has responded to more than 1,000 incidents from its base in Rathcoole in Cork since it was established in July 2019. The charity heli-med service is staffed by advanced paramedics and EMTs from the National Ambulance Service.

It brings patients to the hospital that best suits their life-saving needs. Each mission costs an average of €3,500. The service is not government funded and relies solely on fundraising.

For more information about the service or to make a donation directly to the service, you can visit the Irish Community Air Ambulance website.