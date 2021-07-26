Cork road closed as fire service tackles oil spill following collision

Crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea St are currently dealing with the collision in Upper Glanmire
Cork City Fire Service are responding to a collision this evening.

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 21:39
Nicole Glennon

Fire services are attending the scene of a collision outside Cork City this evening.

Crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea St are currently dealing with the collision in Upper Glanmire, before Sarsfield Court Industrial estate.

Cork City Fire Brigade have advised the road will remain closed “for some time” as crews deal with a substantial oil spill.

