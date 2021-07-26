Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' after woman's body discovered in Kerry

A post-mortem is to take place at University Hospital Kerry this afternoon and will decide the course of the investigation.
A post-mortem will take place on the woman's bod this afternoon which will decide the course of the investigation. File picture. 

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 14:50
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have started an investigation into "all the circumstances" of the discovery of a woman's body in Lixnaw, Co Kerry. 

Radio Kerry have reported the body was discovered this morning at a semi-detached house at the Slí na Faiche estate. 

The house has since been sealed off and a car was removed by gardaí. 

Two upstairs windows have been sealed off as well. 

Gardaí are currently conducting door to door inquiries. 

The woman's body has been removed from the scene and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. 

A post-mortem is to take place at University Hospital Kerry this afternoon and will decide the course of the investigation.

Gardaí have said no further information about the incident is available at this time.  

Man's body recovered from the water in Waterford 

