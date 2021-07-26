Man's body recovered from the water in Waterford 

A man drowned in Co Waterford yesterday evening bringing the number of swimming deaths to seven in the space of almost a week.

The man, aged in his 60s, was recovered from the water at Tramore beach after gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident.

The man's body was taken to Waterford Regional Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The death comes the day after World Drowning Prevention Day and brings to seven the number of people who have died this week in water-related incidents.

On Friday last, another man in his 60s died from drowning at Dollymount in Dublin.

Last Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming in Lough Sheelin which borders counties Cavan, Westmeath and Meath.

He was rescued from the lake and was taken to Temple Street children’s hospital where he passed away on Thursday evening.

Last Wednesday, Natasha Core, a young mother in her 20s, drowned while trying to rescue her child in Lake Gowna in Co Cavan.

In Co Leitrim, the body of Michael Hoey, 70, was recovered from the waters at Spencer Harbour in Drunkeeran.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday after he did not return to the surface while snorkelling in the area.

In the North, Peter Jones, 55, died while swimming in Lough Melvin in Co Fermanagh on Wednesday morning.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but passed away shortly after.

And Jay Moffett, 13, drowned after entering a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva, Co Down.

The boy died after getting into difficulty in the water while swimming with friends.

The RNLI has said Ireland needs to prioritise reducing deaths by drowning in the same manner road fatalities have been tackled.

On average 115 people die every year in Irish waters with many people underestimating the dangers posed by the water according to the RNLI.