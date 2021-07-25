Popular Cork pub forced to close ahead of indoor dining reopening tomorrow

As publicans, restaurateurs and the public eagerly await the reopening of indoor dining tomorrow, one popular Cork pub will have to wait a little longer before they can throw the doors open to customers.

O'Sullivan's Bar in Crookhaven has announced it has closed with immediate effect after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Quick to act, the establishment implemented its emergency response plan which involves the full closer of O'Sullivan's Shop Bar, Nottage's Bar and Restaurant.

Updating customers on their social media, family-run bar said the top priority is the safety and well-being of their staff.

Comprehensive PCR testing has been initiated and isolation plans in place for all staff.

"We will be back when we know more, and hopefully after caring for our team, we can focus on a safe re-opening under HSE directive," the post said.

The timing of the closure means O'Sullivan's will not be able to join pubs and restaurants around the country who will welcome customers in their doors tomorrow for the first time this year.

A blow for the pub, which is located on the harbour at Crookhaven, it means they will lose out on staycationers enjoying the current sunny weather as well as the usually lucrative August bank holiday weekend.

Ahead of tomorrow's return to indoor dining, HSE chief Paul Reid asked the public to embrace it safely and make it work.

Padraig Cribben from the Vintners' Federation is appealing to the public to follow the rules tomorrow.

He said that with outdoor dining publicans and restaurateurs have had to deal with a small number of people who don't want to wear masks or who are looking to create an issue.

"Publicans over many years have been used to deal with tricky situations but we would ask people to make life as easy as possible for those who are trying to get back to work again," said Mr Cribben.