Cyclist killed following collision in Cork

A man has died following a collision in Co Cork on Saturday evening.

The cyclist was treated at the scene following the incident which occurred at 6.20pm at Meadstown in Kildorrery but he was later pronounced dead.

The body of the man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The scene remains closed to allow for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information on this collision or anyone who may have video (including dash cam) footage to make this available to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.