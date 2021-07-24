Concerns that outdoor seating in Cork is not being sanitised

Fears have been raised about the potential spread of Covid-19 from street furniture introduced by municipal district councils in Co Cork, amid claims that some are being regularly sanitised and others not disinfected at all.

The issue was highlighted when Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson told a recent meeting of the Fermoy Municipal District Council that newly-installed canopies and street furniture in the square in her hometown of Mitchelstown were not being sanitised at all.

The covered benches were introduced in towns around the county to allow outdoor socialising as pandemic restrictions ease.

Ms Dawson said she was very concerned about an apparent lack of a Covid-19 disinfecting routine in Mitchelstown and had spoken to counterparts in the Macroom area, who had informed her they had their staff deep-clean such outdoor facilities up to three times a day.

Two sets of canopies covering picnic benches were installed recently in the square in Mitchelstown.

Littering a serious issue

Ms Dawson also pointed out that littering had become a serious issue in the town's square because people were congregating at the new outdoor socialising areas, but there were no litter bins nearby.

She said, as a result, some people were dumping litter all over the place, especially the remnants of fast food packaging.

Municipal district officer Pauline Moriarty promised to investigate her claims and report back to her.

Meanwhile, another two sets of canopies and benches are on order and will be installed in Fermoy.

Ms Moriarty said that, as the canopies are 5mx5m, their size meant there were only a few areas in the town where they could be used. It has been decided that one will go on Ashe Quay, overlooking the River Blackwater, and the other will be located in the town park.

Outdoor events

Ms Moriarty then told local public representatives the municipal district council was examining a number of requests from people and groups to host outdoor events in the town park, understood mainly to relate to concerts.

She said the council had received “eight or nine requests” for the Fermoy town park and “a few” for similar events at the square in Mitchelstown.

Ms Moriarty didn't say on what dates these events were scheduled for, but added that for them to get permission, the council would have to be assured by the organisers that they would “be Covid compliant”.