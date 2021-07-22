Cork GAA rejects claims of unregulated parking and litter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork GAA has defended itself against claims about “unregulated” parking, litter issues, and a lack of consultation over events at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Ballintemple Area Residents' Association (BARA) says the GAA committed to keeping them informed about events at the stadium so people could make alternative arrangements to get to work or to leave their homes.

However, they claim this did not happen with the Munster senior hurling final between Limerick and Tipperary last Sunday.

'Extremely unregulated' traffic

They claim traffic attending the match was "extremely unregulated", with cars parked in the cycle lanes, on grass verges, on public footpaths, and on double yellow lines.

The group claims, as a result, the safety of people enjoying the Marina Park area — walkers, joggers, cyclists of all ages, and young children — is being “endangered”.

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan denied the GAA neglected to inform local residents, and he said that, in fact, a comprehensive traffic management plan was in place on the day.

He said: “The local residents' association and all local agencies were certainly informed of all matches recently by our community liaison officer.

'No complaints on the day'

“The event organisers, Munster Council, liaised with gardaí in advance of the fixture to discuss traffic management and stadium requirements.

“A decision was made to place stewards and security staff at 23 different locations in the vicinity of the stadium.

“Throughout the day there were no complaints received from residents regarding non-resident parking in their estates to the hotline number provided in advance.

“There were no complaints received of traffic delays on Blackrock Rd, Monahan Rd or Centre Park Rd.”

GAA to engage with residents

While he conceded there were “issues” regarding parking on some of the access roads on Sunday, this was the first match where any issue was raised recently.

And he added: “A post-event meeting is taking place on Monday, and we look forward to engaging with local residents and the relevant agencies on all matters arising at that point.”

BARA also say they have not been consulted about a proposed planning application by Cork GAA based on the possible use of Council lands already designated as part of Marina Park.

Mr O’Donovan said: “We look forward to briefing the public on the planning application.”