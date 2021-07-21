Almost 500 children in Cork and Kerry waiting for appointment with mental health service

The latest figures show 2,559 children are waiting for an appointment with the HSE's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs).
The College of Psychiatrists' Dr Maeve Doyle, a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist, says the service is chronically underfunded.

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 11:12
Michelle McGlynn

Over 250 children have been waiting at least a year for an appointment with the mental health service.

According to freedom of information figures, 35 have been on the list for over 18 months.

Of these, 251 have been waiting for more than 12 months, with 120 waiting over 15 months, and 35 on the list for over 18 months.

Cork and Kerry are the worst affected area, with nearly 500 children waiting for an appointment.

Across the two counties, 57 kids have been waiting over a year.

Dr Doyle said that while around 25% of the population is under the age of 18, there are only about 80 teams which she says is woefully inadequate.

Those teams have about half, or sometimes even less, of the staff they need to provide a good quality child and adolescent mental health service, she said.

The HSE says there are significant efforts ongoing to reduce waiting times for Camhs, which it says are partly down to recruitment issues.

