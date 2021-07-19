Owner of famed Kerry restaurant hits back at criticism of tinfoil trays 

The owner of a hugely popular meeting place, operating for more than 170 years, has slammed complaints about their service during the pandemic as they attempt to operate with 50% less staff.

The operators of Kate Kearney’s Cottage at the Gap of Dunloe, Co Kerry, have said they are struggling to find staff which is placing them under immense strain.

Sean Coffey, the current proprietor of Kate Kearney’s Cottage, said he felt he had to highlight how business is being affected due to Covid-19 restrictions after receiving a complaint about the use of tin foil trays instead of plates.

Mr Coffey said: “We are understaffed by at least 50% in all departments. The reason we're using tin foil trays is that we are operating as a takeaway. Our pricing reflects that. All dishes are priced about 30% below restaurant service price.

“Would we like to operate as a restaurant again? Yes, obviously. But we have no one in wash up, an extremely limited culinary team and even as a takeaway we can only operate five days a week.

"We can not use plates because we have no one to wash them! It's that simple.”

The Gap of Dunloe, Killarney, Co Kerry. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Speaking from his hospital bed, revealing he is recovering from a heart attack, Mr Coffey added: “We're in a different world out here, over 10 kilometres from the nearest urban centre, which is Killarney.

"We have not, nor will we be able to get the staff numbers required to operate indoor dining this summer. I'm making this call unbeknownst to my team. I'm also making it from a hospital bed at age 41 as I recover from a heart attack. I've personally worked over 300 hours in the last month.

“We've been operating for 172 years, it's our second global pandemic and it has never been more challenging. Please, please, please be patient with my young staff. They're doing their best”.

Mr Coffey also addressed issues over the use of aluminium trays for serving food.

“We had a complaint that the food was good and the value was good but our waste management strategy was environmental vandalism. All packaging is biodegradable.

“I could go on for hours about our environmental commitments but let me assure you that I recycle more in a year than most will in a lifetime.”

Mr Coffey’s remarks on social media resulted in hundreds of messages of support.

Pat Falvey, one of the country’s top mountaineers who lives close to the area, said: “Sean take no notice of the begrudgers. Get well soon, look after yourself.”

Read More Cost of rolling out Covid certificate will be ‘substantial’

.