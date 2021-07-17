Cork Travellers want outspoken politician removed from city’s accommodation committee

Residents of Spring Lane halting site have written to the committee calling for the councillor's removal
Cork Travellers want outspoken politician removed from city’s accommodation committee

Local councillor Ken O'Flynn is the subject of a letter from residents of the Spring Lane halting site to Cork's Local Traveller Accommodation Consultative Committee. Picture: Denis Minihane

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 06:30
Eoin English

Travellers in Cork have called for the removal of a local councillor from the city’s Traveller accommodation committee.

Residents of the Spring Lane halting site took the unprecedented step of writing to members of Cork’s Local Traveller Accommodation Consultative Committee (LTACC) calling for the removal of Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn.

“We can no longer accept the LTACC as a committee working to improve Traveller accommodation with Mr O’Flynn as part of this,” they said.

The Spring Lane halting site in the northside of Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins
The Spring Lane halting site in the northside of Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mr O’Flynn has been a vocal critic of some residents of the site, and has been accused by Travellers of stoking anti-Traveller sentiment.

Residents say Mr O'Flynn has not helped the committee's work

In their letter, the residents said Mr O’Flynn has not helped advance the committee’s work, has taken “every opportunity to run the residents of Spring Lane down, especially in the media”, and blocked improvements to and around the halting site.

They also accuse him of spreading “deliberate, hurtful, false information” during a recent interview, of using “almost every imaginable anti-Traveller stereotype”, and trying to “turn the people of Cork against us”.

Mr O'Flynn says he is taking legal advice

Mr O’Flynn said he is taking legal advice over elements of the letter, and that, despite threats he says he has received from some Travellers, his door is open to help members of that community.

“This will in no way impede me from speaking my truth, and the truth of the people I represent,” he said.

Chairman says committee will discuss letter 

LTACC chairman, Green Party councillor Oliver Moran, said the letter will be discussed at the committee’s next meeting on Tuesday.

“I’ve been advised there are no standing orders to remove a member of council from a committee, and also that there is no memory of precedents to do so,” he said. “It is not within the remit of the committee to do so.”

He said he has a responsibility to ensure that every member of the committee is fairly heard.

“It’s through fair and reasonable dialogue that we resolve all conflicts when they arise. That’s how I intend to approach this agenda item also,” he said.

Read More

Cork City halting site among worst living conditions in the country, says minister

More in this section

Six Nations ticket scam victim tells how Limerick fraudster posed as Cork Con rugby official Six Nations ticket scam victim tells how Limerick fraudster posed as Cork Con rugby official
Bantry Bay kelp harvesting challenge sent back to High Court Bantry Bay kelp harvesting challenge sent back to High Court
CC CABINET MEETING Harris confirms establishment of Technological University of the Shannon on October 1
travellershousingplace: corkplace: irelandplace: spring laneperson: ken o’flynnperson: oliver moranorganisation: cork city council
Cork Travellers want outspoken politician removed from city’s accommodation committee

Cork girl awarded €375k in birth injury case against CUMH

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 3
  • 9
  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices