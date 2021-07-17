An officer and her gentleman: Naval couple seal it with a kiss

A young man who was one of five new officers commissioned into the Naval Service today was proudly watched at the event by his fiancée — who is a serving officer.
Mark O'Keeffe, an avid musician from Waterford City, got a big congratulatory kiss from Sub-Lieutenant Orla Donnellan after he had graduated.
The couple were planning to get married later this month, but have postponed the event due to Covid restrictions.
“We met when I was in college in Waterford nine years ago. He played in a band in a pub I worked in,” Orla said.
They lost touch for a bit, but love was rekindled in Athlone, where she comes from.
Orla explained that Mark had joined the Defence Forces in 2012 and enlisted in the Defence Forces School of Music, being posted to Athlone.
“I ran into him there again and I suppose that's really where it all began,” Orla said.
The others who were commissioned at the naval base on Haulbowline Island in Cork Harbour earlier today were Conor Brown, Lucas Leahy, Adam Galvin, and Alan Horgan.
Conor, from Inch Island, Co Donegal, has participated in water sports his whole life and has always had an interest in working on boats and ships. He applied to become a cadet shortly after leaving school.
You wouldn't mess with Lucas as he's competed at international level in capoeira, the Brazilian martial art.
Born in Co Clare, Lucas has worked on mega yachts and studied Naval Engineering for four years in Barcelona before joining the Naval Service.
Adam, who is from Co Offaly, joined the Naval Service as a recruit in 2018 and served for a brief spell as a mechanic on the LÉ Eithne and the LÉ Samuel Beckett.
He successfully applied for a Naval Service cadetship with a view to furthering his career and education within the service. He's keen interest in the GAA, particularly football, having played it from a young age.
Alan, a native of Limerick City, studied media and philosophy in Mary Immaculate College.
Having spent his summers in Youghal, Co Cork, he developed a deep appreciation for the sea while regularly swimming, kayaking, and sailing.
That, coupled with a fascination with military history, inspired Alan to join the Naval Service.
The commissioning of the 59th cadet class was attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, and the Defence Forces Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett.
Commodore Michael Malone, the navy's top officer, said it was a proud day for the newly-commissioned officers following two years of intensive military and nautical training. It included diverse subjects such as navigation, seamanship, leadership, communications, marine engineering, and naval warfare.
It was the first time since 2019 that families were allowed on the base, due to Covid restrictions.