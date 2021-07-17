An officer and her gentleman: Naval couple seal it with a kiss

A young man who was one of five new officers commissioned into the Naval Service today was proudly watched at the event by his fiancée — who is a serving officer.

Mark O'Keeffe, an avid musician from Waterford City, got a big congratulatory kiss from Sub-Lieutenant Orla Donnellan after he had graduated.

The couple were planning to get married later this month, but have postponed the event due to Covid restrictions.

Sub-Lieutenant Orla Donnellan from Athlone, and her fiancé, newly-commissioned officer Mark O’Keefe from Waterford, flank Naval Service Chaplain Fr Des Campion who is to marry them. Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

“We met when I was in college in Waterford nine years ago. He played in a band in a pub I worked in,” Orla said.

They lost touch for a bit, but love was rekindled in Athlone, where she comes from.

Orla explained that Mark had joined the Defence Forces in 2012 and enlisted in the Defence Forces School of Music, being posted to Athlone.

“I ran into him there again and I suppose that's really where it all began,” Orla said.

For the first time in two years, families were allowed attend the ceremony on Haulbowline — much to the delight of newly-commissioned officer Lucas Leahy from Co Clare and his niece, three-year-old Aoife McDonagh. Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

The others who were commissioned at the naval base on Haulbowline Island in Cork Harbour earlier today were Conor Brown, Lucas Leahy, Adam Galvin, and Alan Horgan.

Conor, from Inch Island, Co Donegal, has participated in water sports his whole life and has always had an interest in working on boats and ships. He applied to become a cadet shortly after leaving school.

Alan Horgan, Limerick, with his parents Eddie and Fiona, after the commissioning ceremony under sizzling sunshine at the naval base on Haulbowline in Cork Harbour earlier today. Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

You wouldn't mess with Lucas as he's competed at international level in capoeira, the Brazilian martial art.

Born in Co Clare, Lucas has worked on mega yachts and studied Naval Engineering for four years in Barcelona before joining the Naval Service.

Adam, who is from Co Offaly, joined the Naval Service as a recruit in 2018 and served for a brief spell as a mechanic on the LÉ Eithne and the LÉ Samuel Beckett.

Family members of the new officers enjoying the ceremony as the five members of the 59th cadet class were commissioned earlier today. Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

He successfully applied for a Naval Service cadetship with a view to furthering his career and education within the service. He's keen interest in the GAA, particularly football, having played it from a young age.

Alan, a native of Limerick City, studied media and philosophy in Mary Immaculate College.

Having spent his summers in Youghal, Co Cork, he developed a deep appreciation for the sea while regularly swimming, kayaking, and sailing.

That, coupled with a fascination with military history, inspired Alan to join the Naval Service.

Simon Coveney, the defence minister, stopped for a chat with Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, Commodore Michael Malone, and the newly-commissioned officers — Lucas Leahy, Clare; Mark O’Keefe, Waterford; Alan Horgan, Limerick; Adam Galvin, Offaly; and Connor Brown, Donegal, following the commissioning ceremony. Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

The commissioning of the 59th cadet class was attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, and the Defence Forces Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett.

Commodore Michael Malone, the navy's top officer, said it was a proud day for the newly-commissioned officers following two years of intensive military and nautical training. It included diverse subjects such as navigation, seamanship, leadership, communications, marine engineering, and naval warfare.

It was the first time since 2019 that families were allowed on the base, due to Covid restrictions.