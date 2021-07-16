Harris confirms establishment of Technological University of the Shannon on October 1

The Minister for Further and Higher Education has confirmed October 1 as the date when the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands and Midwest will be established.
Simon Harris today signed the order which would dissolve Athlone and Limerick Institutes of Technology to make way for Ireland's third technological university.
Speaking today, Mr Harris said this is a "really significant" step in the development of the higher education sector.
“This TU will drive regional development and socio-economic progression, will facilitate local and regional higher education access and course choice with university-level qualifications for students in their own areas and will benefit in attracting enterprise, skills retention and creation and increased direct investment into the regions served by the university."
Students who begin the academic term in September and those who are expected to graduate in 2022 will do so within a university setting and with university qualifications respectively.
Minister of State Niall Collins said establishing the Technological University is a "transformational event."
He said: "As a former LIT lecturer and a proud Limerick man, I want to congratulate all those in LIT and AIT for bringing us to this point and wish them all the best on this exciting journey.”