Dog's bid to become mayor of Limerick is poo-pooed 

Former councillor and his four-legged friend are barking up the wrong tree
It was a ruff blow for Daphne.

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 06:30
Ryan O’Rourke

It's dog-eat-dog in politics, but Limerick’s first directly-elected mayor will not be man's best friend.

In a 'ruff blow' to a Staffordshire bull terrier named Daphne, the local authority in Limerick has poo-pooed moves to allow a rescue dog to enter the election race. 

Former independent councillor John Loftus had intended to enter Daphne into the first-ever election for Limerick's executive mayor role. 

However, it appears that both John and Daphne are barking up the wrong tree. 

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council confirmed that the legislation states candidates must be a “person” and a “citizen of Ireland.” 

The candidate must also be 18 years of age.

Unfortunately for Daphne, and the people of Limerick, this puts the eight-year-old dog out of contention.

John rescued Daphne from an animal shelter in Laois three years ago, was confident of Daphne’s ability to dig up some votes.

“Do you know the number of people who know her? She has more friends than I've got! And that's hard going, as I have a lot of friends,” John said.

She’s the most loving, friendly dog. She is patient, she loves life. I think she would definitely be more acceptable to the people of Limerick than some of the people who will run.

Daphne's bid for high office isn't unique.

In Sunol, California, Bosco the dog, a black Labrador-Rottweiler mix, was elected mayor in 1981, while in 1997, Stubbs, a cat, was voted as mayor of Talkeetna, Alaska.

Here in Ireland, Dustin the Turkey sought to run in the 1997 presidential election.

If the legislation had allowed it, Daphne would have found herself in a two-horse race, with Fionán Coughlan, an Independent candidate based in the city centre, being the only person so far who has declared they will run in the inaugural Limerick executive mayoral election, which will take place in the first half of 2022.

