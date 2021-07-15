Ryanair statement on Kerry-Dublin route 'premature', says Kerry Airport

Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it would be taking over the air services left vacant by the now-defunct Stobart Air.
Ryanair statement on Kerry-Dublin route 'premature', says Kerry Airport

Ryanair announced on Wednesday that it would be taking over the air services left vacant by the now-defunct Stobart Air. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 12:25
Greg Murphy

Kerry Airport has said no formal discussion has taken place with Ryanair about the airline taking over the Dublin-Kerry route.

On Friday, the Government announced that Ryanair was to begin flying the route on a commercial basis from July 19, but the airline hit back to say that the route would kick off no sooner than July 28.

However, Kerry Airport said this announcement was "both premature and inaccurate" as it had received "no notification in any form" from Ryanair.

Kerry Airport chief executive John Mulhern said: "Kerry Airport has not been informed of the details relating to any such schedule and, at present, cannot confirm or otherwise whether these flights will in fact operate."

In an announcement on Wednesday, Ryanair said it would be offering the route on a commercial basis, rather than the state-subsidised schedule operated by Stobart Air.

Ryanair said this would save the taxpayer almost €4m per year.

The route would begin with one daily rotation, rising to two per day in the morning and evening from September 1.

Fares begin at €19.99 one way, but Ryanair said it would need lower costs at Dublin and Kerry airports to make the route viable.

Both Ryanair and the Department of Transport have been contacted for comment.

