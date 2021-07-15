'Reach out for help,' society tells Cork people affected by cancer

In 2020, the Irish Cancer Society funded some 560 counselling sessions in Cork
'Reach out for help,' society tells Cork people affected by cancer

The Irish Cancer Scoiety has doubled its funding for its counselling service to more than €800,000 this year to ensure people can access the free service when it is needed “now more than ever.” Picture: Stock

Thu, 15 Jul, 2021 - 12:09
Emer Walsh

The Irish Cancer Society is urging anyone affected by cancer in Cork to reach out for help if they are struggling. The charity has doubled its funding for its counselling service to more than €800,000 this year to ensure people can access the free service when it is needed “now more than ever.” 

The service has been made available to both children and adults, including family members and those directly impacted by cancer in addition to those who have lost a loved one to cancer.

After receiving a cancer diagnosis in 2020, Anne Kearney said counselling made a huge difference for her, and that although she has strong support from her own circle, “I got to a stage where I just wanted to speak to a trained person.” 

Ms Kearney was diagnosed with cancer over the phone during the first lockdown four days before her 60th birthday.

"It’s a scary, lonely journey especially given all that’s happening in the world, but to know that you have these services beside you is amazing,” said Ms Kearney.

Cancer counsellor Deirdre Stanley explained that it’s often not just the person receiving the diagnosis who needs support as a diagnosis can incur feelings of “shock, fear and panic.”

“Talking with somebody can help break these feelings down and make them more manageable,” said Ms Stanley.

In 2020, the Irish Cancer Society funded some 560 counselling sessions in Cork, with the charity ensuring that the service could continue on a remote basis during the pandemic.

Speaking on the effect that Covid-19 has had on those impacted by cancer, Director of Services at the Irish Cancer Society, Donal Buggy, said: “This has been a really challenging time for anyone affected by cancer, with some people isolated from their normal support network of family or friends. 

“Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the public who responded to our Daffodil Day and Late Late Show fundraisers we are able to ensure that anyone affected by cancer who requires counselling can get the help they need.”

Read More

Alcohol linked to 1,000 new cancer diagnoses in Ireland 

More in this section

Cancer patient to sue Cork's Mercy Hospital over cyber hack  Cancer patient to sue Cork's Mercy Hospital over cyber hack 
Cork business owner warns others after Instagram account lost in cyberattack Cork business owner warns others after Instagram account lost in cyberattack
Lucky escape: RNLI rescue kayaker and his dog stranded overnight Lucky escape: RNLI rescue kayaker and his dog stranded overnight
#cancerplace: corkorganisation: irish cancer society
'Reach out for help,' society tells Cork people affected by cancer

Ryanair statement on Kerry-Dublin route 'premature', says Kerry Airport

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

  • 3
  • 9
  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices