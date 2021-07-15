'Reach out for help,' society tells Cork people affected by cancer

The Irish Cancer Society is urging anyone affected by cancer in Cork to reach out for help if they are struggling. The charity has doubled its funding for its counselling service to more than €800,000 this year to ensure people can access the free service when it is needed “now more than ever.”

The service has been made available to both children and adults, including family members and those directly impacted by cancer in addition to those who have lost a loved one to cancer.

After receiving a cancer diagnosis in 2020, Anne Kearney said counselling made a huge difference for her, and that although she has strong support from her own circle, “I got to a stage where I just wanted to speak to a trained person.”

Ms Kearney was diagnosed with cancer over the phone during the first lockdown four days before her 60th birthday.

"It’s a scary, lonely journey especially given all that’s happening in the world, but to know that you have these services beside you is amazing,” said Ms Kearney.

Cancer patients and survivors of all ages appear in our new video to show the real-life impact a cancer diagnosis has on patients & their loved ones.



In a year of increased isolation we want the cancer community to know there are supports & services available #EveryStepOfTheWay pic.twitter.com/2WvdRNUJfw — Irish Cancer Society (@IrishCancerSoc) February 28, 2021

Cancer counsellor Deirdre Stanley explained that it’s often not just the person receiving the diagnosis who needs support as a diagnosis can incur feelings of “shock, fear and panic.”

“Talking with somebody can help break these feelings down and make them more manageable,” said Ms Stanley.

In 2020, the Irish Cancer Society funded some 560 counselling sessions in Cork, with the charity ensuring that the service could continue on a remote basis during the pandemic.

Speaking on the effect that Covid-19 has had on those impacted by cancer, Director of Services at the Irish Cancer Society, Donal Buggy, said: “This has been a really challenging time for anyone affected by cancer, with some people isolated from their normal support network of family or friends.

“Thanks to the extraordinary generosity of the public who responded to our Daffodil Day and Late Late Show fundraisers we are able to ensure that anyone affected by cancer who requires counselling can get the help they need.”