Lucky escape: RNLI rescue kayaker and his dog stranded overnight

The lone kayaker landed on Bull Rock west of Dursey Island, but when he tried to leave, Lucky would not move an inch
Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew Marney O’Donoghue, Kyle Cronin, Mark O’Hare & David O’Donovan successfully rescued the kayaker and his dog Lucky

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 13:17
Nicole Glennon

A man and his best friend were rescued from Calf Rock this morning, after the dog’s show of stubbornness left them stranded at sea.

Yesterday evening, a 50-year-old kayaker and his canine pal Lucky set out for a day of adventure.

The lone kayaker landed on Bull Rock west of Dursey Island, but when he tried to leave, Lucky would not move an inch.

The man then paddled to the Calf Rock where he intended to stay the night but he became separated from his kayak and was stranded overnight.

The alarm was raised this morning when a local fishing vessel spotted the man calling for help on the Calf Rock.

Castletownbere RNLI’s lifeboat ‘Annette Hutton’ was launched within minutes under the command of Coxswain Dean Hegarty with crew Marney O’Donoghue, Kyle Cronin, Mark O’Hare & David O’Donovan.

At 9.40am the lifeboat located the stranded man on the Calf Rock and immediately launched a small dinghy to retrieve him.

The lifeboat then proceeded west to Bull Rock and retrieved Lucky. Both man and dog were reunited on board the lifeboat.

Commenting on the callout Castletownbere RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, Felix O’Donoghue, stated: ‘Luckily, other than being cold last night, neither the kayaker or his dog suffered any ill-effects from being stranded on two separate rocks overnight." 

"Call outs like this highlight the need for anyone using the sea to carry a VHF radio to make contact in an emergency."

RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Paul Stevens said it’s not the first time someone has been stranded on the Calf Rock, though he didn’t comment on whether it was the first time someone has been stranded as a result of a dog's stubbornness.

