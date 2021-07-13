Cork man accused of theft of French bulldog indicates he will plead guilty

The Cork man who has been in jail for the past three months on a charge of robbery of a 14-month-old French bulldog indicated he will sign a plea of guilty to the charge.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly appeared at Cork District Court and told his client Michael Molloy, who appeared by video link from Portlaoise Prison, there was progress in his case.

Sergeant Pat Lyons then informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment and also indicated a signed plea of guilty would be accepted by the DPP, should this arise.

Signed guilty plea

Mr Collins-Daly said the accused man had indicated to him he would enter the signed plea. Judge Olann Kelleher said the defendant would have to be brought to court in person for that purpose.

The judge adjourned the matter for one week for this to happen. Mr Molloy asked when he would then be sentenced. Judge Kelleher said once the plea was signed, the sentencing would then be adjourned until September at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Molloy, 28, allegedly waved a hammer at the owner of the dog before taking the animal into a waiting car.

Sergeant John Kelleher said directions were still awaited from Detective Garda Brian Murphy, who charged Michael Molloy of An Faill, Cúl Árd, Carrigtohill, Co Cork, last month with carrying out a robbery at Ballincollie Road in Ballyvolane on April 11 of the 14-month-old French bulldog, Rocco, from Denis McCarthy.

Lump hammer

Det Garda Murphy said the owner was walking the dog at 4.30pm on April 11 when a Ford Focus pulled up beside him. A young man jumped out of the back of it, swung a lump hammer twice or three times in his direction and demanded the dog. He grabbed the dog, took him into the Focus which was driven away, the detective said.

The owner managed to get partial registration details and the car was traced to Molloy, who later arranged for the dog to be returned to the detective for the owner.

The owner, who is aged about 30, previously thanked the gardaí and credited social media for the dog's safe return after a successful online appeal.