'His work will live on': Cork officials pay tribute to Tony Power

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a man described as a champion of those on the margins and a powerhouse of social inclusion in Cork city.

This month’s online meeting of Cork City Council was suspended as a mark of respect to Tony Power, 57, who had been found dead at home just a few hours earlier.

Originally from Clare, Mr Power joined the city council in 1993 and in recent years worked in its community and place-making directorate, taking a lead in its social inclusion unit, working with migrants, minority groups, and the marginalised to give them a voice and a platform, to make them feel part of the city.

He was on the roof of City Hall in 2014 when Cork became the first city in Ireland to fly the Pride flag from a public building; he played a key role in supporting the Sanctuary Runners movement, the marathon running organisation which supports migrants and those in direct provision; and he was heavily involved in events like the annual Africa Day celebrations.

Lord Mayor Colm Kelleher, a Fianna Fáil councillor, led cross-party tributes. His party colleague Fergal Dennehy proposed the suspension of the meeting as a mark of respect.

'Beautiful human being'

Council chief executive Ann Doherty described Mr Power as “the most beautiful human being and a great colleague".

He was a gentle giant, always there, always doing the business. He never looked for the limelight – it was always about the work, about making a difference.

"He espoused the values of true public service. We will miss him dearly but his work will live on,” she said.

Tony Power and Siobhan O'Dowd, chair, LGBTI+ Inter Agency Group, at the Civic Offices City Hall, Cork. File picture: Jim Coughlan

Sanctuary Runners founder Graham Clifford described Mr Power as “a fantastic ally” and said it feels like they’ve lost a father figure.

"Tony guided us to national awards and while he was never one for the limelight, I know he was so joyful for and excited about the success of the movement," he said.

“Recently he was helping us to set up Sanctuary Runner groups in the cities abroad with which Cork City is twinned. He was thrilled with the possibility of seeing this wonderful thing we started here in Cork grow and grow.

He passionately believed in initiatives to help those on the margins of society and could see why social cohesion was vital for an evolving city.

“His legacy to Cork and beyond will endure."

The Cork Migrant Centre said Mr Power kept his finger on the pulse of "all things that make Cork a better place".

Privilege to have known him

“It was a privilege to have known him and worked with him,” it said.

The Cork Deaf Club described him as “decent and patient with a lovely attitude” who was always very supportive and positive towards the club's submissions on its recent photo archive project.

“Thanks to him now there's a permanent display of some of the club's oldest photos, so that the history of Cork's deaf community won't be lost,” a spokesperson said.