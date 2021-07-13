Investigation into dumping of cars in River Blackwater

Waterford City and County Council is investigating the discovery of as many as 10 abandoned cars on a beauty spot on the banks of the River Blackwater.

The grim find was made by Irish Examiner journalist Dan MacCarthy during the course of a kayaking trip on the river, near Cappoquin, last week.

His photographs, taken at the scene about 4km south of Cappoquin on the Blackwater, near Dromana Bridge, show the rusting vehicles. Some are partly submerged in the water and others are buried in the riverbank.

"While kayaking near Cappoquin on the Blackwater I noticed some car wheels in the foliage," Mr MacCarthy said.

"On closer inspection they turned out to be part of entire cars stacked into the river with many more buried in the foliage.

"They looked like they have been there for years. Some had fallen apart with their engines lodged in the mud, others had bits of metal and plastic strewn around.

There are at least 10 cars on the riverbank at this point. It is a shocking site and has to be cleaned up. Someone has to be accountable for this horrific environmental crime."

Labour councillor John Pratt also raised the issue with the local authority after being made aware of the discovery.

Waterford City and County Council has launched an investigation after being made aware of the abandoned cars. Picture: Dan MacCarthy

A spokesperson for the council said: "This is the first report we have received in relation to this matter, and it will be immediately referred to the council’s environmental enforcement team for investigation."

Area of outstanding natural beauty

As well as proving popular with kayakers, the spot is an area of outstanding natural beauty and the river has been referred to as the Irish Rhine.

It is also extremely popular with anglers, with that leisure activity contributing millions of euro to the tourism economy.

Earlier this month, a separate report from the Environmental Protection Agency showed that the Blackwater, as well as the rivers Barrow and Nore, also in Waterford, were among those impacted by increasing levels of nitrogen pollution.

Other prominent rivers with the same issue included the River Bandon, River Lee, and the Tolka.