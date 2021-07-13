Shannon Airport welcomes doubling of air services ahead of July 19

Shannon Airport is looking forward to doubling its air services just in time for the lifting of the non-essential travel ban on July 19.

Ryanair currently operates eight services from Shannon including flights to Barcelona-Reus, Stansted, Gatwick, Kaunas, Krakow, Wroclaw, Warsaw-Modlin and Manchester.

A further eight are due to come online to holiday sunspots such as Corfu, Faro, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife, with one additional route to be announced shortly.

A total of 72 weekly flights will operate up until the end of October, with Ryanair also planning to operate a service to Turin from December.

Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group, welcomed the additional services, saying the reopening of international travel is a "very significant step forward" for jobs and businesses as well as Shannon Airport itself.

“With the introduction of the EU Digital Covid Certificate, together with the roll-out of the vaccination programme, which is powering ahead, there is a real sense of optimism in the air," Ms Considine said.

"Although there is a long road ahead of us to get airport passenger numbers back to anything like 2019 levels, it is important to acknowledge these milestones on our journey to recover and rebuild our business.

“In readiness for the reopening of international travel we are launching a two-prong marketing strategy with targeted radio, poster, press advertising, digital and social media marketing to welcome passengers back to Shannon Airport, and promote our air services,” Ms Considine added.