RedFM launches Cork Pride Radio ahead of city's LGBT+ festival

This year's Pride theme is 'Together Apart'.
RedFM launches Cork Pride Radio ahead of city's LGBT+ festival

RedFM DJ Stevie G will serve as a musical consultant for Cork Pride Radio and says it is "great fun" trying to recreate the atmosphere of Cork Pride parties in the city.

Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 11:15
Greg Murphy

Cork Pride and RedFM have come together to launch a pop-up radio station ahead of Pride Week at the end of July.

Cork Pride Radio, the first of its kind in Ireland, will air on RedFM's digital sister station Red Hot and will run for three weeks on the run-up to Cork's Pride festival which is due to begin on Saturday, July 24.

The radio station says that this year it is important for "the people of Cork to come together to celebrate Pride."

This year's Pride theme is 'Together Apart'.

Clive Davis, Cork Pride chairperson says the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival are delighted that their annual partnership with RedFM has brought about the creation of Cork Pride Radio.

"On July 24, the 2021 Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival will burst into life again, although not quite as we usually know it," said Mr Davis.

"We've just launched our full line-up of over 20 Cork Pride 2021 events, head on over to our www.corkpride.com website - we hope you'll be as excited as we are.” 

"We’re absolutely bursting with pride to be able to deliver this for our good friends at Cork Pride," says Dave Macardle, RedFM's programme manager.
"We’re absolutely bursting with pride to be able to deliver this for our good friends at Cork Pride," says Dave Macardle, RedFM's programme manager.

RedFM DJ Stevie G will serve as a musical consultant for Cork Pride Radio and says it is "great fun" trying to recreate the atmosphere of Cork Pride parties in the city.

"We’re absolutely bursting with pride to be able to deliver this for our good friends at Cork Pride," says Dave Macardle, RedFM's programme manager.

"Being involved with this festival brings us so much fun and happiness every year and long may it continue. Happy Pride!"

Cork Pride Radio can be found on RedFM's website or on the Cork Pride website.

Read More

Weather Ireland: Mercury to hit 25C+ as country set to sizzle

More in this section

Cork Airport to close for 10 weeks for multi-million runway upgrade Naughton defends Cork Airport autumn closure for runway works
Elephant tusks from 'slave ship' recovered off Dingle coast  Elephant tusks from 'slave ship' recovered off Dingle coast 
Kayaker rescued in east Cork suffering severe hypothermia Kayaker rescued in east Cork suffering severe hypothermia
RedFM launches Cork Pride Radio ahead of city's LGBT+ festival

Permission for south Kerry greenway valid, High Court rules

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 10, 2021

  • 17
  • 27
  • 30
  • 35
  • 42
  • 47
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices