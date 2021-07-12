RedFM launches Cork Pride Radio ahead of city's LGBT+ festival

Cork Pride and RedFM have come together to launch a pop-up radio station ahead of Pride Week at the end of July.

Cork Pride Radio, the first of its kind in Ireland, will air on RedFM's digital sister station Red Hot and will run for three weeks on the run-up to Cork's Pride festival which is due to begin on Saturday, July 24.

The radio station says that this year it is important for "the people of Cork to come together to celebrate Pride."

This year's Pride theme is 'Together Apart'.

Clive Davis, Cork Pride chairperson says the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival are delighted that their annual partnership with RedFM has brought about the creation of Cork Pride Radio.

"On July 24, the 2021 Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival will burst into life again, although not quite as we usually know it," said Mr Davis.

"We've just launched our full line-up of over 20 Cork Pride 2021 events, head on over to our www.corkpride.com website - we hope you'll be as excited as we are.”

"We’re absolutely bursting with pride to be able to deliver this for our good friends at Cork Pride," says Dave Macardle, RedFM's programme manager.

RedFM DJ Stevie G will serve as a musical consultant for Cork Pride Radio and says it is "great fun" trying to recreate the atmosphere of Cork Pride parties in the city.

"Being involved with this festival brings us so much fun and happiness every year and long may it continue. Happy Pride!"

Cork Pride Radio can be found on RedFM's website or on the Cork Pride website.